Watch: Disney Plus releases new look at ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

Hawkeye may have just ended, but Disney Plus subscribers don’t have too long to wait before they get their next fix of big budget content from one of the Mouse House’s marquee properties, with The Book of Boba Fett just five days away.

The marketing campaign has been blitzing us with images, trailers, TV spots, behind the scenes interviews and more for weeks, although Robert Rodriguez intriguingly revealed that everything we’ve seen so far comes from the first part of the very first episode, with anything beyond that diving too far into the realm of spoilers.

As an early Christmas present for Star Wars fans, a brand new special look at The Book of Boba Fett has been released online for your perusal, which you can check out below.

In 5 days, witness the return of Boba Fett.



The Book Of @BobaFett, an all-new Original series, begins streaming December 29 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/QGFfNVIo4N — Disney+ (@disneyplus) December 24, 2021

New Stills From 'The Book Of Boba Fett" Revealed 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A crime thriller set on Tatooine that finds Temuera Morrison’s bounty hunter discovering that holding onto the throne is a lot more difficult than getting there in the first place sounds like it’s got more than enough about it to stand apart from The Mandalorian, even though both shows exist in the same pocket of the Star Wars universe.

On the plus side, those five days are going fly by in a burst of festive fun and merriment, so The Book of Boba Fett will be here before you know it.