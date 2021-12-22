We’re just a week away from the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett, and the excitement is only building with a new behind-the-scenes look at the forthcoming series.

After the success of The Mandalorian, the production duo of Star Wars veteran Dave Filoni and actor Jon Favreau have their sights on making another smash-hit spin-off series.

Filoni has been an asset during production and filming, likened to a walking encyclopedia by the cast. “Boba Fett was a ‘man with no name’ kind of character, lone gunslinger, when I was a kid,” shared the creator of The Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Bad Batch. “You didn’t know his face, you didn’t know who he was.”

Favreau, who made a brief voice cameo in The Clone Wars before producing the Mandalorian, says of the series: “You know the idea of somebody wearing Mandalorian armor is clearly influenced by Boba Fett. So bringing in Boba Fett felt very right.”

The two are joined by Mandalorian episode director, Robert Rodriguez, as a third executive producer. Rodriguez, who has directed blockbusters like Alita: Battle Angel, praised Favreau’s storytelling: “Jon’s story structure was really brilliant in that it was just overflowing with all things cool.”

Fett was portrayed by Jeremy Bulloch and voiced by Jason Wingreen in the original trilogy, but Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones, took on the role of his genetically identical son for the character’s surprise return in The Mandalorian. “With The Book of Boba Fett, we’re gonna find out where he’s been and about how he’s changing,” Morrison says of the characters’ mysterious whereabouts after the original trilogy.

Morrison reprises his role in The Book of Boba Fett alongside his co-star Ming-Na Wen, who reprises her role as the assassin Fennec Shand in the series. “There’s a rawness to everything. That’s what I love about it,” Wen says, “I think that’s what gives it its authenticity.” Fennec was revived by the Bounty Hunter after her near-death at the hands of Din Djarin and the duo now form a pair poised to upset the criminal underworld of Tatooine.

Morrison tells fans to expect a little bit of fun, ”Lot of action. Drama. It’s going to be exciting for the fans to see. It’s gonna be some journey.”

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney Plus on Dec. 29.