The trailers for The Book of Boba Fett have given us a peek into the next big adventure in a galaxy far, far away, and underlined the show’s focus on Star Wars‘ sinister criminal underworld. After deposing Bib Fortuna, Boba Fett is now Tatooine’s kingpin of crime, though it seems the crown will rest heavily on his head.

Star Temuera Morrison debuted as Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones and, as the model for the Clone Troopers, has long been a familiar face to fans. With Boba a clone of Jango, he was by far the best candidate to play the role in The Mandalorian, where most agree he absolutely knocked it out of the park.

But the tangled history of Boba Fett can make it difficult to get a grasp on his motivations. Fortunately Star Wars guru Dave Filoni was on hand during the shoot to assist. In an interview with SFX Magazine, Morrison revealed he has some reservations about opening up such a mysterious character, but always relied on Filoni’s assistance:

“I did have my reservations, but hey, I trust the people I work with. I was so lucky I had people like Dave Filoni who has an ability to connect some of the dots — some of the ancient dots — and to keep that authenticity. I relied on him a lot, because I’m not one of these actors that reads every comic book and every bounty hunter book.'”

After those trailers, I’m confident that The Book of Boba Fett won’t stumble. The Mandalorian‘s creative team is present and correct, with Jon Favreau, Filoni, and Robert Rodriguez all involved in bringing this dingy corner of the Star Wars universe to life. Many consider this as the de facto third season of The Mandalorian, especially as the first episode was referred to as “301” during production rather than the typical “101” for a series’ first episode.

The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on Disney Plus on Dec. 29.