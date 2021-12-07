New image from ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ revealed

The Book of Boba Fett, the upcoming spin-off series by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, will showcase the underbelly of Tatooine as Boba Fett assumes Jabba the Hutt’s throne post-Mandalorian.

A preview of a forthcoming interview in Total Film with co-stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen features a new image from the show along with some of Wen’s perspective on the characters.

Wen, who plays the assassin Fennec Shand in The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch, says “the relationship between [Fett] and Fennec is a unique one amongst bounty hunters because a lot of times, we’re all very solo workers. We don’t like collaboration. We don’t trust anyone.”

In season two of The Mandalorian, the assassin seemingly returns from the grave, much like Fett himself does. The two became partners after Fett saved her with cybernetics and have developed a uniquely close bond among bounty hunters.

Wen compares the two to a dysfunctional family held together by a strict moral code.

It’s a very dysfunctional family, but it’s a family that honors a code of ethics, and there’s a certain set of rules that you have to follow and that’s the only way that it would work. And being bounty hunters, that’s very important. And I think that’s why Fennec and Boba, they’re from the old school. We believe in those code of ethics and we respect each other for it.

Together they’ll attempt to rule in the power vacuum left by Jabba’s death at the hands of Princess Leia, but they won’t rule as the Hutts did. Wen says “There’s a lack of reverence for that throne. It’s now become their home and they’re making it their home.”

On the subject of cameos, such as The Mandalorian‘s titular character, Morrison makes big promises without offering any hints. “I can’t say anything,” the face of the clones says, “but we have some wonderful, colorful things to look forward to. I don’t want to say too much about it because we’re all going to go on this journey together. And every little bit of information is pretty precious now.”

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney Plus Dec. 29.