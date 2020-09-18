Watch: New Disney+ Promo Heavily Teases The Mandalorian

Disney+ had a great start with The Mandalorian. The streaming network’s flagship show was an instant hit and provided a genuine pop culture icon in the pint-sized form of Baby Yoda. Since then, however, things have stalled a bit. The promised stream of new high profile content failed to materialize, with shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier delayed due to the coronavirus and now, we’re almost one year after the launch and the next huge Disney+ series after The Mandalorian will be… the second season of The Mandalorian.

This means it’s not surprising that a new promo for the network heavily features footage from the show. Most of the clips appear to be from season 1, but we do see a few shots from the recent trailer. With The Rise of Skywalker regarded as something of a dud and no officially announced Star Wars movies on the horizon (though there are projects in development), The Mandalorian is currently the standard-bearer for the franchise. Fortunately, that’s a role it can easily fill, especially since the new episodes will feature Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano.

The rest of the promo teases some of the movies coming to Disney+ over the next few months as well. These include X2: X-Men United, Ever After, Big, Clouds, Hidden Figures and Maleficent. But are people really going to get hyped by old films they’ve probably already seen? Maybe not, but a bit more interesting is Nat Geo’s new take on The Right Stuff, which will premiere on October 9th.

Notable by its absence is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which the pessimistic among us may take to be a sign that it’s in danger of slipping into 2021. However, there is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot of WandaVision, which could mean that this will now be the first MCU Disney+ show.

Whatever happens, at least The Mandalorian is coming soon, with the first episode premiering on October 30th, 2020.