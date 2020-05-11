Watch: Disturbing New Promo For The Boys Reveals What Supes Aren’t Immune To

The Boys more or less came out of nowhere last year to become one of Amazon’s biggest original shows ever, bringing in record audiences for the streaming site – and deservedly so. It was a true highlight in what was a rather excellent year for superheroes on TV as well, what with this, Watchmen and “Crisis on Infinite Earths” all keeping fans satisfied and entertained.

We know that the season 2 shoot has finished and while an exact premiere date has yet to be announced, the current thinking is that it’ll be with us in the next few months (though COVID-19 may have something to say about that). In any case, it’s got to be coming soon, as Amazon has been slowly teasing the show’s return for the past few months and while this latest promo isn’t exactly the meaty preview for next season that you might be hoping for, it’s still worth checking out. Seen down below, it gives us a disturbing reminder of the rather strange relationship between Homelander and Madelyn Stillwell.

One thing supes aren't immune to: Mommy Issues pic.twitter.com/1WX5M9NQke — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) May 10, 2020

New Images From The Boys Season 2 Show Returning Characters 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Unfortunately, details on what exactly season 2 may bring us have been hard to come by, but we know that Amazon have upped the budget for this next run, meaning we should get to watch Homelander really cut loose. Meanwhile, Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher will most likely live up to his name, as the actor has already shared an intriguing blood-soaked picture on Instagram.

Whatever ends up happening, here’s to hoping that The Boys continues its winning streak for many more years to come. It’s truly one of the best shows around right now and a welcome breath of fresh air in a genre that’s begun to grow a bit stale. It’ll be hard to top season 1, no doubt, but we’ve got faith that Amazon will be able to do it.