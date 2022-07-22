Watch: Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ is only getting weirder in season 4 teaser

Did you actually think Donald Glover was gonna give away too much in the teaser for the final season of Atlanta? Get real. What we do know is that the fourth season will stream on Hulu in September.

Then again, maybe pianos will fall from the sky, Darius drives an invisible car, and grown-ass ostriches are gonna walk the streets of Georgia for the FX show’s swan song, which. Anything seems possible on Glover’s hit show, which spent the previous three seasons getting trippier and trippier. Stars Glover (Earn), Brian Tyree Henry (Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles), Zazie Beetz (Van), and Lakeith Stanfield (Darius) nonchalantly walk through the chaos as a treeful of peaches.

True to style, the teaser looks like it’s about to end in a mic drop, but instead, we get a mic levitation as the four characters descend into a sinkhole.

In February of this year, FX chairman John Landgraf announced the fourth season of the show, which premiered in 2016, would be its last. Atlanta season three, shot back-to-back with season four, premiered in March after the show’s four-year hiatus.

So far, Atlanta has earned 25 Emmy nominations, including three for the upcoming 2022 ceremony. Glover is up for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, which he won in 2017. That year, the actor and musician also took home the prize for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series, an award executive producer Hiro Murai, who recently found acclaim for creating the series The Bear, is in consideration for this year. Director of Photography Christian Sledger earned the third nod for Oustanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour).