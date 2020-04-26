Watch: Obi-Wan Kenobi Fan Trailer Teases The Return Of Darth Maul

As if the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus wasn’t already going through development hell, the novel coronavirus pandemic may strain Ewan McGregor’s new show even further. But it seems that fans are still excited to learn more about the project regardless.

As one of the most profound and significant creations of George Lucas, Ben Kenobi has always been a fan-favorite character in the world of that galaxy far, far away, regardless of whether we’re talking about the days of the Republic or the Original Trilogy era. First portrayed by the legendary Alec Guinness and then Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan is always at the front and center of the conflicts in Star Wars.

So, it only made sense for fans to collectively lose their chill when the Mouse House announced that they were working on a spinoff series for their new streaming platform centering around the character and featuring the return of McGregor as Ben Kenobi, following the fall of the Jedi Order and the rise of the Galactic Empire.

In this period of time, the Jedi Master is in self-imposed exile on Tatooine, learning new tricks from the living Force and protecting Luke. Fans can only imagine what Kenobi got up to in the 19 years between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, but luckily for us, we’re going to learn all about that period soon enough.

After going through so much tragedy and losing everyone and everything he held dear though, it must be a tough time for Obi-Wan. And this new fan trailer points that out by showing footage of McGregor being jolted out of his nightmare about the last days of the Clone Wars. We then hear Darth Maul tormenting the Jedi Master for his failure

These Alternate Concepts For Darth Maul In Solo: A Star Wars Story Are Pretty Crazy 1 of 20

Click to skip





































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, the video also features a lot of action completed by an epic soundtrack, of which there’ll probably be plenty of in the upcoming Disney+ series. All things considered, it’s another impressive effort by YouTuber Smasher and should whet fans’ appetites.

Unfortunately, there hasn’t been any concrete news on the project for a while, but we can only hope that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series still manages to hit its slated release window of 2022. Watch this space for more.