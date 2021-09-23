Watch: I Know What You Did Last Summer Trailer Teases The Fisherman’s Return

I Know What You Did Last Summer is the latest ’90s horror franchise to see a revival, and the trailer dropped today for the Amazon Prime TV show looks to be promising.

As far as slashers go, the original film series is perhaps the epitome of the genre in many ways, combining teen movie tropes with just a dash of camp. The premise surrounds a deadly antagonist stalking a group of teenagers who neglect to report a hit-and-run they were involved in the summer before.

One by one, the group of friends is taken out until surviving members are bursting at the seams to spill their secret.

The fact that the Amazon Prime Video reboot is turning the film, which garnered two sequels, into a TV series is an intriguing take on the source material. That potential for intrigue is further illustrated by the trailer, which hints at many of the surviving teens being pitted against each other in some way.

The episodic thriller seems like it could be shaping up to be one about a group of friends struggling with betrayal, tested loyalties, and paranoia. The layering of these different characters’ subplots might make for good fun in a horror series, and we’re hoping the show can live up to the potential the trailer seems to point to.

The series stars Brooke Bloom, Madison Iseman, Ashley Moore, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Fiona Rene, Ezekiel Goodman, Sebastian Amoruso, and Cassie Beck.

I Know What You Did Last Summer premieres on October 15th on Amazon Prime.