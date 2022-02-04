A heart-wrenching new drama is on its way to Apple TV Plus; The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, starring and executive-produced by Academy Award nominee Samuel L. Jackson.

The limited series hitting the streaming platform in March is based on a novel by Walter Mosley, the best-selling author of Devil in a Blue Dress.

The plot of the six episode series centers on the titular Ptolemy Grey (Jackson), a 91-year-old man largely forgotten by family, friends, and himself, due to being plagued with dementia. Luckily, before his capacity to remember is lost to the void, Grey undergoes a revolutionary treatment that enables him to access every memory from throughout his life. There’s a catch, of course; his memory resurgence is only temporary, and he can only use the treatment once.

Fighting a ticking clock, Ptolemy knows he must unravel the mystery behind the recent death of his nephew before his mind succumbs entirely, and he becomes unable to collect clues in the first place.

Mosley’s original 2010 novel was inspired by witnessing his own mother struggle with the devastating effects of the early stages of dementia.

The series also stars the BAFTA-nominated Dominique Fishback, known for her acclaimed performances in the films Project Power, Judas and the Black Messiah, and The Hate U Give.

Other cast members in the show include Jul Kohler, Al Mitchell, Alicia Kelley, Walton Goggins, Omar Benson Miller, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Damon Gupton, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Maury Ginsberg, Gilbert Glenn Brown, Arischa Conner, and Mystie Smith, among others.

The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey comes to Apple TV Plus on March 11.