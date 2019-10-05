Watch: AMC Debuts First Full Trailer For New Walking Dead Spinoff

The Walking Dead panel took place at New York Comic-Con today, bringing with it the first full trailer for the upcoming third series in the post-apocalyptic franchise. We still don’t have a title for the show, but this promo does give us a solid feel for the premise and characters of the spinoff, which will have more of a teen-oriented vibe to it.

For more, here’s the official synopsis:

“The third installment of the franchise will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.”

At the accompanying panel, TWD chief content officer Scott Gimple – who also co-created the new series with showrunner Matt Negrete – offered some additional info. He clarified that it “begins in the midwest,” which is a fresh location for the Walking Dead universe. As the trailer says, too, the show takes place “10 years after the start of the apocalypse.”

For those struggling to keep track of the franchise’s timeline, this means it’s roughly taking place over the same period as the parent series. “This is one of those big things that is happening at the same time as The Walking Dead,” Gimple said, “but they don’t know about each other.”

The young cast of characters, which includes Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour and Nico Totorella, “grew up in a place of safety,” according to Gimple. “They grew up in a world of walkers but they haven’t really interacted with them. They’ve been behind walls.” Like the trailer teases, watching them coming to terms with the reality of the end of the world outside of those walls will be the main draw of the show.

The untitled Walking Dead spinoff is set to land on the network in spring 2020. In the meantime, The Walking Dead season 10 starts airing this Sunday. Don’t miss it.