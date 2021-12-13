Watch: Get a birds-eye view of Tatooine in new ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ TV spot

A new TV spot for the forthcoming Disney Plus spinoff The Book of Boba Fett, which you can watch right here, is teasing the various temptations the titular bounty hunter will have when it comes to how he will rule a crime syndicate throne he usurps in the show.

“Jabba ruled with fear. I intend to rule with respect,” Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett declares in the clip.

But his trusted companion, Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand, warns, “In difficult times, fear is a surer bet.”

The plot centers around Boba returning to Tatooine to take over the crime syndicate once ruled by his former employer, Jabba the Hutt. However, his grasp on power is not met without some opposition, despite the armored space-faring mercenary being perched on the ruling chair in clips we’ve seen so far.

A barrage of enemies is soon seen engaging in an exchange of blaster-fire with our heroes, as well as chasing Boba and Fennec over the desert planet’s clay-built rooftops.

'The Book of Boba Fett' Gets Epic New Character Posters 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

“These are just the first wave. They’re going to war,” Fennec again cautions Boba.

“Then we will be ready,” he replies.

The forthcoming Star Wars series follows Boba and Fennec on their own adventures after a surprise cameo the duo made in season two of The Mandalorian.

Wen recently described the much-anticipated series in a new interview as taking inspiration from gangster movies, in particular, diverging slightly from the more western-grounded take of its predecessor.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney Plus on Dec. 29.