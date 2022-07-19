Watch: ‘Harley Quinn’ season 3 lands red band trailer, holding nothing back

HBO is gearing up to launch the third season of its hit animated show Harley Quinn and ahead of this release, a new trailer has been shared including plenty of action giving a better representation of the show.

The new red band trailer offers a ton of explicit action from gory killings, F-bombs, and appearances from all of your favorite DC characters.

Joker looks to be featured heavily in this season as he runs for mayor against Commissioner Jim Gordon. There is no shortage of other villains in the trailer either, Riddler can be spotted towards the end alongside perhaps the most obscure villain Cock King… yes, you read that correctly.

On the hero side of things, there is also a ton of familiar faces in the new footage. These include Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl, and many more.

Of course, this is only a glimpse at the insanity fans can expect from the news season of Harley Quinn which is scheduled to land on HBO Max later this month. These will be the latest episodes from the show in two years with season two launching in April of 2020.

Like many other projects, it would seem that covid was a driving factor in this delay but the good news is things are back on track now and the wait is almost over.

Harley Quinn season three launches on July 28. You’ll be able to catch all of the action on HBO Max. Check out the new red band trailer here.