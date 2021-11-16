Watch: Hawkeye Stars Compete Over Who’s Best With A Bow, But Not The Kind You Think

Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld compete to find out who’s best with a bow — but not the kind you’re expecting — in this promo for the incoming Disney Plus series. After a decade in the MCU, Clint Barton is finally getting his own starring vehicle later this month that’ll see him team up with archery prodigy Kate Bishop (Steinfeld). But while the jury’s still out on who’s got superior skills with a bow and arrow, this new video sees the pair compete over who’s better with the gift-wrapping variety of bow.

The official Hawkeye Twitter account shared this fun new video this Tuesday, which marks eight days until the series finally kicks off. Renner and Steinfeld put their Christmas gift-wrapping skills to the test to see who can offer up the prettiest present — although Renner gets a little too into character at one point. See it for yourself via the tweet below:

See who’s really the best with a bow. Watch @HaileeSteinfeld and @JeremyRenner compete to see whose gift-wrapping skills come out on top! The first two episodes of Marvel Studios’ #Hawkeye start streaming Wednesday, November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Mx3QHlewVO — Hawkeye (@hawkeyeofficial) November 16, 2021

This is the perfect promo for Hawkeye as it combines the two selling points of the show in one: its archery-themed superhero action and its festive setting. The first entry in the MCU to be set at Christmas since Iron Man 3, the show will see Clint being kept from his planned family Christmas with his wife and kids once he—and his new protégé—become the target of some old enemies from his Ronin days.

Hawkeye is a major early Christmas gift for Marvel fans, too, as it not only stars Clint and Kate but brings back one recently introduced favorite and features the debut of a key new heroine. Namely, Florence Pugh returns as Black Widow‘s Yelena Belova while Alaqua Cox joins the MCU as Echo, ahead of her own spinoff series. Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee and Tony Dalton are also in the cast.

Catch the first two episodes of Hawkeye when they premiere Wednesday, Nov. 24 on Disney Plus.