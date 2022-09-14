Watch: HBO Max drops teaser for season 2 of ‘Batman: The Audio Adventures’

We’ve got some bad news and good news for you, DC fans. The bad is this week marks the season three finale of Harley Quinn. On the other hand, the upside is that HBO Max will soon be debuting another slice of Bat-fun that should go someway to scratching your itch for more tongue-in-cheek skewering of the Batman mythos. Batman: The Audio Adventures is about to return for its second season next month, with a new trailer dropping today for the next run of the award-winning podcast, which you can catch above.

Not to be confused with the much darker Spotify podcast, Batman: Unchained, The Audio Adventures offers a more comedic slant on the familiar world of the Dark Knight, as brought to life by a ridiculously star-studded voice cast. The Batman‘s own Jeffrey Wright stars as Bruce Wayne/Batman, along with Rosario Dawson (Catwoman), Brooke Shields (Vicki Vale), Kenan Thompson (Commissioner Gordon), John Leguizamo (Riddler), and Chris Parnell as the Narrator.

Image via HBO Max

B:TAA season two is set to see the heroes of Gotham City facing a war on multiple fronts as, on top of the Joker (Brent Spiner) remaining at large, the Penguin (Bobby Moynihan) and Two-Face (Ike Barinholtz) have combined their villainous might, and a new villain, the Scarecrow (Bradley Whitford), has appeared on the scene. Not to mention Gillian Jacobs is joining the ensemble, too, as the Clown Prince of Crime’s legendary love interest, Harley herself

As the trailer makes clear, fans of the podcast will also want to check out the Batman: The Audio Adventures comic book series, a seven-issue limited run from writer Dennis McNicholas and artists Anthony Marques and J. Bone which is set to kick off on Sept. 27. The podcast itself is due to swoop into your ears on HBO Max from Oct. 7.