Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode four.

House of the Dragon is headed to its mid-season climax and we can see this point approaching in a new promo that has been released for the show’s fifth episode.

If you haven’t yet seen the latest episode of the series, make sure that you’ve season House of the Dragon episode four before you continue reading. This will be your final spoiler warning.

In this new trailer for the fifth episode of the show it seems that we are headed to a wedding for Rhaenyra Targaryen and the heralding in of a new age of dragons, but in true Game of Thrones style, it might not be a happy wedding.

As expected the mid-point of the season is set to be a big one with conflict both internally within the crown and outside reaching its climax, even teasing the potential death of the king that could shake things up further.

This could be one of if not the last episode before we get the inevitable time-skip that will age up key players in the show significantly and move the plot forward. Right now it isn’t clear when this will take place, but it doesn’t appear to be during the next episode.

House of the Dragon continues to provide fans will more of the politics, action, and twists that they have grown to love, and it’s only set to get better as we proceed into the latter half of the season.

House of the Dragon episode five will air next Sunday and if you haven’t yet caught up or would like to relive the story so far, all of the previous episodes can be streamed on HBO Max right now.