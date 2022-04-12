Hulu unveiled a new and longer trailer for their coming Conversations with Friends series today after initially teasing it in February, and the minutes-long clip posted to YouTube also provided the internet with new Phoebe Bridgers music.

In the footage, audiences are introduced to Frances (Alison Oliver) while Bridgers’ new track, “Sidelines,” plays. Frances is a 21-year-old college student who ultimately navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities in the story. Bridgers wrote the piece exclusively for the adaptation of the novel by Sally Rooney due to being a fan of her work, and connected with the material before writing the track alongside Marshall Vore. The series appears to look at how growth can happen any time, and a male voice hints at connection coming from anywhere.

“I have this impulse to be available to you all the time … my marriage has survived several affairs already.”

The 12-episode first season premieres May 15, and also stars Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane, and Jemima Kirke. The piece is produced by Element Pictures, and in addition to Hulu, availability will also be on BBC Three in the United Kingdom. The book of the same name it is based on was Rooney’s debut work as an author. She went on to write Normal People, which became an acclaimed 2020 series on Hulu, and Beautiful World, Where Are You near the end of last year. Each show is set in Rooney’s native Ireland, and each looks at the complexity of living and loving in the modern moment.