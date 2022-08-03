Watch: ‘I Am Groot’ promo plants the seeds for the animated show’s arrival in one week

Marvel fans are mostly preoccupied with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropping in a couple of weeks’ time, but let’s not overlook the other Marvel Studios project that’s arriving seven days sooner. I Am Groot sees the eponymous infantilized sequoia starring in his very own spinoff for the first time, with Vin Diesel reprising his role once again for five new animated shorts.

And with the miniseries’ debut now just one week away, Marvel has unleashed a new promo for I Am Groot that features the little guy in action. And just as you would expect, the teaser promises that Groot will get himself into lots of trouble. But at least he’ll look adorable doing it. Catch the promo via this here tweet:

Marvel Studios’ #IAmGroot, a collection of five Original shorts, starts streaming August 10 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/579AZ9Lq6L — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 3, 2022

As can be guessed from the presence of Baby Groot, I Am Groot is set in a very slim gap in the MCU timeline — between the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and the movie’s post-credits scene that ages the tree-person up to a teenager. Having said that, continuity isn’t the show’s biggest concern as Guardians steward James Gunn considers the series to be only semi-canon and occupying its own space in the extended Guardians-verse.

Nonetheless, The Vin isn’t the only one who’ll be reprising their role from the movies, as Bradley Cooper will also be back as Rocket. It’s unclear if any of the rest of the cast may cameo, too, however, as the show seems to be mostly depicting what Groot gets up to when the other Guardians are out of the way.

Remember, following Thor: Love and Thunder, this is the second out of four Guardians-related productions we’ve got coming over the next year. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special follows in December with Guardians Vol. 3 then concluding the team’s journey in May 2023. But, first, I Am Groot takes root on Disney Plus on Aug. 10, with all episodes landing at once.