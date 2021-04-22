Watch: The Indoraptor Attacks In Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 3 Trailer

The next season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is coming in May. The great thing about the animated spinoff of the dino-themed franchise is that we never have to wait long for new episodes, as the first run debuted last October, the second dropped in January and the third is due in just a few short weeks. And to hype it up, Netflix has now shared a fresh trailer which confirms that a familiar threat from the movies is returning.

Yes, it’s the Indoraptor! This genetically engineered hybrid of the Indominus Rex and a velociraptor was introduced in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. This follows on from the series taking its cues from the first Jurassic World in previous seasons, as the rookie run was mostly a prequel to the film, before it was ultimately revealed that it was set concurrently and our young heroes were trapped on Isla Nubar when it was evacuated.

The next chapter then found the teenagers – including Darius (Paul-Mikel Williams), Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega) and Kenji (Ryan Potter) – having to survive on the island along with some untrustworthy characters. The finale saw their efforts to escape dashed, though, with a mysterious dinosaur – which we now know to be the Indoraptor – emerging from cryonic suspension. So, the kids’ troubles are far from over.

While we’re waiting for more Camp Cretaceous, remember that Jurassic World: Dominion is on its way to cinema screens next year, promising to conclude the entire six-film saga in explosive fashion as Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s characters team up with the original Jurassic Park trio – Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern. That’s coming in June 2022. With any luck, we’ll have a few more seasons of this animated spinoff before then, though it’s currently unclear if Netflix is moving forward with the show after this next run.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous returns for new episodes on Friday, May 21st.