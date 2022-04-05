Watch: Josh Brolin faces the unknown in new trailer for ‘Outer Range’

Josh Brolin stars as a besieged Wyoming rancher in the newest trailer for Brian Watkins’ upcoming mystery thriller series, Outer Range.

Brolin’s character, Royal Abbott, is faced with pressure on all sides amid the mysterious death of a family member, grabs for his land, and an unknown supernatural phenomenon appearing all around him. The latest trailer features The Father actress Imogen Poots’ character Autumn, a wandering hiker that knows something about the mystery going on and someone Abbott doesn’t fully trust. As the series synopsis describes it, Outer Range is “a thrilling fable with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery” that “examines how we grapple with the unknown.”

The series stars Lilie Taylor (American Crime), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), and Olive Abercrombie as Royal’s family, while Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek), Shaun Sipos (The Vampire Diaries), Will Patton (Yellowstone), and Matt Lauria (Parenthood) portray the neighboring Tillerson’s family seeking to acquire Abbott’s land to expand their for-profit ranch.

Outer Range also stars Tamara Podemski (Coroner) as the small town’s sheriff, Joy, and features Isabel Arraiza, Matthew Maher, and MorningStar Angeline in recurring roles.

Amazon Studios produced the film with Film Ventures and Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, while big names like Heather Rae, Dede Garner, and Jeremy Kleiner executive produced the film alongside Watkins and Pitt.

Outer Range will premier on Amazon Prime Video on April 15.