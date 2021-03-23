Watch: Kara Fights Super-Powered Lex In Supergirl Season 6 Trailer

Lex Luthor is already enough of a threat on an average day, what with this superior evil intellect and corporate power, but in the Supergirl season 6 premiere, Kara Danvers and the Superfriends will have their work cut out for them as Jon Cryer’s arch-villain has gone and got himself superpowers. And it may cost the Girl of Steel everything to stop him. Check out the action-packed first trailer for The CW show’s final season in the player above.

Following season 5 being cut short thanks to the pandemic, season 6 kicks off by concluding last year’s dangling plotlines. The combined threat of Lex, Gamenmae of Leviathan (Carla Buono) and the dangerous Obsidian tech may prove to be too much for our heroine, as the comics-inspired episode title “Rebirth” suggests Kara may be about to pull a page from her famous cousin’s book and go through a death and resurrection.

“You realize, win or lose, everything will be different?” David Harewood’s Martian Manhunter warns Melissa Benoist’s Maid of Might in one clip from this trailer. “If that’s what it takes to stop Lex and save half the population then I’m willing to take that risk,” she replies. Sure enough, showrunner Jessica Queller has promised that the stakes will be higher than ever before this season and Kara will be facing her own mortality for the first time.

Following the announcement that it was to end last fall, this could be the last time we see Kara Zor-El in the Arrowverse, so fans are hoping that season 6 brings the Kryptonian’s journey to a thrilling and satisfying close. With Superman & Lois taking a break after tonight’s episode, don’t miss Supergirl 6×01 “Rebirth” on The CW next Tuesday, March 30th. New episodes will unfold until May when S&L returns. The 20-episode sixth season will then conclude this summer.