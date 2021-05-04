Watch: New Loki Promo Teases The Trickster’s MCU Return

This Monday has been very kind to Marvel fans. Not only did the House of Ideas unveil a sizzle reel for the whole of the MCU’s Phase 4, which revealed new releases dates, movie titles and our first look at Eternals, but today has also delivered a fresh trailer for Loki, which dropped tonight during ESPN’s Arena of Heroes event.

We haven’t seen Tom Hiddleston’s Asgardian trickster since his resurrection in Avengers: Endgame, and his incoming Disney Plus series promises to be everything you’d hope a show starring the God of Mischief would be and more. While WandaVision explored magic and sitcom surrealness, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was more grounded and set in contemporary times, Loki looks set to lean into the sci-fi side of the MCU.

Taking a page from the likes of Doctor Who and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Thor’s wayward brother is forced to work as an agent of the Time Variance Authority, headed by Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius, to fix any dangerous variations in the timeline. Like him, for instance. In fact, a previously released synopsis has revealed that Loki’s facing being deleted from reality if he rebels.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw also features as Ravonna Renslayer, another member of the TVA. And as the lover of Kang the Conqueror in the comics, she could prove key to the future of the MCU and, in particular, suggest a link to Kang’s debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Sophia Di Martino and Richard E. Grant are likewise in the cast, with it rumored that they’re playing Lady Loki and Old Man Loki, respectively.

The good news is that it’s looking like Loki will last for multiple seasons, unlike the previous two Marvel shows, so expect these six episodes to be just the beginning of the story. In any case, there are only five weeks to go until the MCU’s next chapter comes our way, as the series premiere hits Disney Plus on Friday, June 11th.