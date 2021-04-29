New Loki Synopsis Teases The God Of Mischief Being Deleted From Reality

A new synopsis for Disney Plus’ Loki teases the God of Mischief facing a possible deletion from reality in his upcoming self-titled TV series.

Tom Hiddleston’s trickster was last seen in Avengers: Endgame, escaping with the Space Stone in a divergent timeline, a twist which promised a fresh lease of life for Thor’s brother after the original version was killed by Thanos. In his own show, though, Loki has lost his freedom once again, and must do as he’s told or die.

Tie-in book Marvel’s Loki: The Art of the Series reveals a different synopsis for the show than what we’ve already received. It reminds us that Loki will be forced into working for the Time Variance Authority, headed by Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius, just as we’ve seen in the trailers. Unlike those promos, though, it makes clear that they need the Asgardian to help them catch “an even greater threat.” What’s more, it reveals that Loki has no choice but to play along as he faces “deletion from reality.”

“Picking up immediately after Loki steals the Tesseract (again), he finds himself called before the Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space, forced to answer for his crimes against the timeline and given a choice: face deletion from reality or assist in catching an even greater threat.”

As their name suggests, the TVA is dedicated to dealing with dangerous variations in the timeline, and Loki making off with the Tesseract after the Battle of New York, thanks to the mishaps of Iron Man and Ant-Man, is definitely one of those. In the trailers, we’ve seen the antihero wearing a jacket labelled “Variant,” so it’s clear that Mobius and company view him as someone not meant to even exist. As such, it makes sense that they would rather erase him from reality… if they didn’t need him to help them best this mysterious “greater threat,” that is.

So, who is this threat that’s even more dangerous than Loki? Well, Amora the Enchantress was rumored to appear in the show a while back and she remains a possible contender. Or could it be another version of Loki himself – maybe Lady Loki, reportedly played by Sophia Di Martino? Unfortunately, we’ll just have to keep guessing for the next few weeks, as the series doesn’t premiere on Disney Plus until Friday, June 11th.