Watch: The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale Trailer Teases A Major Showdown

The Mandalorian season 2 has been one heck of a ride, and the stage is now set for a thrilling showdown in tomorrow’s finale. The eighth and last episode of the hit Star Wars show’s sophomore run debuts this Friday, December 18th on Disney Plus and to hype up the big climax, a new trailer for “Chapter 16” has been revealed.

As we all know, Disney/Lucasfilm always like to keep spoilers under their hats when it comes to promoting The Mandalorian, and this teaser doesn’t break with that tradition. Instead of a glimpse at any new footage, it presents a sizzle reel of the best moments from season 2 so far. But that’s enough to promise that things are going to get super exciting in tomorrow’s finale.

The trailer reminds us that the latest batch of episodes has managed to combine the straightforward but engaging storytelling that proved so successful in the last run with greater connections to the wider Star Wars universe. For instance, two popular animated characters have made their live-action debuts – namely, Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze and Ahsoka Tano, now played by Rosario Dawson – and Boba Fett has finally returned, with Temuera Morrison reclaiming the role.

Meanwhile, Din Djarin’s connection to Baby Yoda – who we now know is really called Grogu – has deepened. But tragedy struck two episodes ago when the evil Moff Gideon snatched The Child away from his care in service of his twisted goals to revive the Empire. The stage is set, then, for Pedro Pascal’s Mando to take the fight to Gideon along with his allies, Fett, Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano).

It might be the end for now, but don’t worry, as The Mandalorian will return for a third season in 2021, along with a bunch of spinoffs and sister series that promise to expand the world of that galaxy far, far away.