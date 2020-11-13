New Disney+ Promo Confirms The Mandalorian Season 3’s Coming In 2021

We’re not even halfway through the second season of Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian, but it seems that Lucasfilm is already hard at work on developing the next chapter in the story of the bounty hunter Din Djarin and his ward Baby Yoda.

Given how the series has been met with nothing but acclaim thus far, it’s safe to say that Disney has some long-term plans to keep riding on the success wave. In fact, according to several reliable outlets, the cast and crew have been making headway in pre-production on season 3 over the past couple of months and filming should start any day now.

Not only that, but a new international promo for the studio’s streaming service seemingly confirms that the third run will release in 2021. Of course, the ad features several titles that have already made their way to Disney+ this year, including Mulan and Solo: A Star Wars Story, but it also teases what’s headed down the pipeline over the next 12 months or so and one instance, in particular, shows Mando’s ship the Razor Crest with the subtitle: “Mandalorian: Series 1, 2 & 3.”

If reports and rumors from the past few months are anything to go by, there’s still a lot to come from The Mandalorian season 2. The premiere episode concluded with a cliffhanger, showing us Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett after nearly 40 years, and several Clone Wars characters, like Ahsoka Tano, will be making their live-action debut in the ongoing storyline as well, presumably to help Baby Yoda learn how to control his powers or even channel them and begin his Jedi training.

All in all, then, 2021 will be a great year for Star Wars fans. Don’t forget, the new publishing initiative The High Republic is also set to get underway in January. Let’s just hope that the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t disrupt the company’s plans, as it has for almost every other film and TV show in the industry.