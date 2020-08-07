The Mandalorian Reportedly Has 3 Spinoffs In The Works

The Mandalorian has proven more successful than Disney/Lucasfilm likely ever dared hope, with the first season of the first ever live-action Star Wars show uniting the fandom in praise in a way no other entry in the modern era of the saga has done. It’s no surprise that the studio is racing ahead with more live-action series, then, including vehicles for Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor. But it sounds like The Mandalorian itself could get a few spinoffs in the future.

Kessel Run Transmissions’ Cory Van Dyke is claiming on Twitter that the smash hit series has three spinoff shows in “various stages of development.” Van Dyke comments that he’s not treating this as a scoop right now, which suggests he’s not 100% certain of the intel, but like he says in his tweet, it’s definitely something worth considering.

The Clone Wars is getting a spin off series in The Bad Batch and 3 “The Mandalorian” spin off shows are in various stages of development from things we’ve heard. I won’t run that as a scoop by any means but it’s something interesting to think about. https://t.co/SHiBnud5z5 — Corey Van Dyke (@Corey_WolfPack) August 7, 2020

Early Designs For The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda Look Horrifying 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, obviously the first question we have after seeing this claim is: what are the three spinoffs in development? Well, THR has reported that Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano could get her own show, following her role in The Mandalorian season 2. What’s more, we’ve likewise heard that Gina Carano’s Cara Dune could be getting her own series, too. Finally, Boba Fett is set to be resurrected in season 2, with Temuera Morrison playing him, and FandomWire has said this will lead to a solo project for the iconic clone bounty hunter.

It’s certainly no secret that Disney has been hoping to franchise out The Mandalorian all along. Back in February, ex-Disney CEO Bob Iger came clean that the aim is to introduce characters and concepts into the show that have spinoff potential. So, the fact that there are reportedly three separate related projects in the works shouldn’t come as a surprise. Whether they all make it to the screen or not, though, is another question.

The Mandalorian season 2 premieres on Disney Plus sometime in October.