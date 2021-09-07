Watch: Mark Ruffalo Shares New Clip From This Week’s What If…?

It was Friday for a while, but Wednesday is now the Marvel Cinematic Universe fanbase’s favorite day of the week, ever since the massive viewing figures brought in by Loki saw Disney Plus move all of its episodic original premieres to the same slot.

Marvel’s What If…? has been drawing rave reviews so far, retelling familiar events from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with some serious creative liberties. So far, the four installments to date haven’t veered too far away from canon, but tomorrow’s episode is one that we’ve been looking forward to for a long time.

At last, the Marvel Zombies are almost upon us, with What If…? imagining an event that somehow results in the MCU’s roster of superheroes developing a taste for flesh, human or otherwise. Mark Ruffalo, who’s been in the headlines all weekend thanks to his cameo appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has shared a new clip that you can check out below.

If you’re still here, I hope you can keep a secret about tomorrow’s episode of #WhatIf… pic.twitter.com/AhuZ8xHACM September 7, 2021

Once again, established canon is used as a jumping-off point for something altogether weirder, this time the New York City standoff between Banner, the reluctant green rage monster that dwells within and Thanos’ Black Order from Avengers: Infinity War. Iron Man swoops in to save the day just in the nick of time before we see a very different Tony Stark glaring back at us. It’s going to be a lot of fun, and there’s not long to wait with the next Marvel’s What If…? airing tomorrow.