Watch: Marvel marks 5-day countdown with new ‘Moon Knight’ promo

You can’t say that Disney Plus and Marvel Studios aren’t putting the effort in when it comes to the promotional campaign for next week’s Moon Knight, with yet another promo spot arriving online to kick off the weekend.

Obviously, most fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are completely aware that we’re only five days away from the live-action debut of the longtime cult favorite character, and that’s without even mentioning the deluge of press interviews, teasers, official clips, and various other marketing materials to have arrived over the last couple of weeks.

As always, the latest spot features snippets of new footage that’ll whet the appetites of those both familiar and unfamiliar with Oscar Isaac’s title hero, a man suffering from dissociative identity disorder who stumbles upon an ancient Egyptian Moon god that gives him superhuman and supernatural powers. As you do.

The buzz is very strong heading into Moon Knight, especially when the MCU hasn’t delivered any fresh content for our consumption since Spider-Man: No Way Home swung onto the big screen and tore the box office a new one three months ago, so we’re about due.

2022 is shaping up to be yet another massive year for the MCU, with Moon Knight out of the gate first to kick off a bonanza of film and television titles that includes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Michael Giacchino’s untitled Halloween special, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and more.