The stars of the Defenders Saga and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. celebrate the fan-favorite series moving to Disney Plus in this new promo. After disappearing from Netflix at the end of February, Daredevil, Jessica Jones and the rest of the Defenders-verse series, not to mention the aforementioned ABC hit, found a new home on the Mouse House’s platform earlier this month.

And, just in case you haven’t checked them out yet, the heroes themselves are here to remind you to fix that right now. Disney Plus has shared this short promo (see tweet below), featuring AoS‘ Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson) and Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), three out of four of the Defenders (Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, and Finn Jones), DD‘s Vincent D’Onofrio, Luke Cage‘s Simone Missick, and The Punisher‘s Ben Barnes encouraging you to head to D+ to stream their shows.

As a reminder, the Defenders Saga — the new official name for the former Netflix series — consists of DD, JJ, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders crossover event, comprising 13 seasons in total. Meanwhile, S.H.I.E.L.D. ran for seven seasons from 2013-2020. All in all, that is a whopping 20 seasons of television that fans can now catch, whether for the first time or the fifth, on D+.

Of course, fans are eager to see if these shows relocating to Disney means Marvel Studios is set to reboot them in some form in the near future. Following his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo, we know Charlie Cox has got more up his sleeve as Matt Murdock, at least, so hopefully some of his street-wise superhero friends will be joining him. Likewise, a return for Coulson and his S.H.I.E.L.D. team would cause folks to lose their minds.

Marvel’s keeping a lid on whatever’s in the planning for the moment, though, so while we wait for further announcements, go stream the Defenders Saga and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on Disney Plus.