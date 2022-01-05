MCU fans demanding ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ is made canon

In terms of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, what is canon? If you’re an Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fan, the answer is Kevin Feige don’t hurt me, no more.

When the company’s chief creative officer assumed his current position, he decided that anything and everything under the Marvel Television banner didn’t count towards his interconnected continuity. Which is fair enough, because he’s the boss and can do whatever the hell he wants.

However, Clark Gregg’s Agent Coulson is definitely part of the Sacred Timeline, while a couple of certain fan favorites from the Netflix era recently made their long-awaited returns in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye respectively, with Vincent D’Onofrio even claiming that he’s playing the exact same character.

As a result, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. supporters have been taking to Twitter en masse to demand that the series be reintegrated into the mainline MCU, which would involve a couple of cameo appearances here and there.

Agents of Shield started it all for Marvels MCU tv content,and paved the way for longer format storytelling in the MCU.#AgentsofSHIELD #SaveAgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/9f77CVyEVV — The Entertainment Outlet (@The_Ent_Outlet) January 5, 2022

"SHIELD is the best show we watch." – @EricWhiteley



We support the return of Agents of SHIELD in the MCU. If you're a fan, please join us in showing support by tweeting out why you love SHIELD with #SaveAgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/c9w7kmDmUI — Blind Wave (@BlindWaveCrew) January 5, 2022

Tomorrow the #AgentsofSHIELD fandom will unleash utter chaos. We are joining the #SaveAgentsofSHIELD movement. Keep AoS canon in the Marvel Universe. So join CGU in this campaign on Jan 5 & 6th.



Together we can make a difference. #Marvel #MCU #Philindaisy #MarvelUniverse pic.twitter.com/vDRPTJbo4X — Clark Gregg University (@ClarkGreggU) January 4, 2022

The man who responsible for the resurrection of Phil Coulson, Nick Fury himself. #SaveAgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/oN39HJAnD6 — Adjie Suryadharma (@AdjieAuthor) January 5, 2022

Grew up with SHIELD and it is still my favourite show!



Showing some love today for it and it's characters so someday we can see them again. #SaveAgentsofShield pic.twitter.com/3JhngZQeNJ — Josh Tate🍋 (@Waazeh) January 5, 2022

Way better villians than the current MCU shows#SaveAgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/4HF5YKaVK9 — Ankesh Jha (@AnkeshJha_21) January 5, 2022

Is it going to happen? Honestly, we’ve got no idea. Coulson is obviously the most likely to show up, but Chloe Bennet has confirmed she’d love to continue playing Quake almost as many times as we’ve heard an unverified rumor claiming it’s about to happen. As things stand, the jury is well and truly out, but we’ve been surprised before.