MCU fans demanding ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ is made canon
In terms of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, what is canon? If you’re an Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fan, the answer is Kevin Feige don’t hurt me, no more.
When the company’s chief creative officer assumed his current position, he decided that anything and everything under the Marvel Television banner didn’t count towards his interconnected continuity. Which is fair enough, because he’s the boss and can do whatever the hell he wants.
However, Clark Gregg’s Agent Coulson is definitely part of the Sacred Timeline, while a couple of certain fan favorites from the Netflix era recently made their long-awaited returns in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye respectively, with Vincent D’Onofrio even claiming that he’s playing the exact same character.
As a result, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. supporters have been taking to Twitter en masse to demand that the series be reintegrated into the mainline MCU, which would involve a couple of cameo appearances here and there.
Is it going to happen? Honestly, we’ve got no idea. Coulson is obviously the most likely to show up, but Chloe Bennet has confirmed she’d love to continue playing Quake almost as many times as we’ve heard an unverified rumor claiming it’s about to happen. As things stand, the jury is well and truly out, but we’ve been surprised before.