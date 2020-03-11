Watch: The First Four Minutes Of This Sunday’s The Walking Dead

AMC have released the first four minutes of this Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead.

The twelfth episode of season 10 picks up directly after the cliffhanger ending of last Sunday’s “Morning Star,” in which Alpha (Samantha Morton) unleashed her terrifying and overwhelming horde on the citizens of Hilltop. We join Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the rest of the gang as they continue to fend off the walkers and the Whisperers as Hilltop burns around them.

Making things even more harrowing for fans is the fact that Hilltop currently contains the most main characters in a single place at one time in quite a while. While the show has certainly given a lot of plot armor to most of the primary players in the past few seasons, it’s going to be quite the stretch in believability to have all of our favorites walk out of this Sunday’s episode alive.

The Walking Dead Season 10B Gallery 1 of 18

Click to skip

































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Everyone’s best guess to bite the dust next is not particularly surprising, either – Ezekiel’s (Khary Payton) cancer diagnosis and last week’s mending with ex-lover Carol (Melissa McBride) has given him all the story setup necessary to see him swoop in and sacrifice himself to save others. Before the attack, he and Daryl made a pact to ensure the safe evacuation of Hilltop’s children, presenting the perfect opportunity for him to go out with a bang.

How “Walk With Us” will ultimately play out is anyone’s guess, especially with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) finally getting a full induction into the Whisperers in last week’s episode. He didn’t go to any great lengths to stop Alpha’s attack on Hilltop, either, leaving many fans wondering if he’s still on track for the comic story line where he double crosses the murderous leader.

We’ll find out how the attack on Hilltop ends when The Walking Dead returns this Sunday at 9pm on AMC.