Watch: Netflix reveals ‘Money Heist: Korea’ teaser trailer

Money Heist fans have been treated to their best look yet at the upcoming Korean reboot, Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area.

The streaming platform today shared a new teaser trailer for the show on YouTube and social media. This is the first extended look at the show and its story since the release date was shared alongside a teaser in late April.

Setting the stage, the new footage explains that both South Korea and North Korea are set to end their conflict and join together establishing a new economic union using a common currency for the first time.

This merger hasn’t panned out as advertised and instead of helping everyone grow it has seemingly just made the rich richer and in typical Money Heist fashion, that’s not going to slide. The team is set on pulling off one giant heist to change it all.

In this new footage, fans get a whole new look at the signature heist jumpsuits and masks that were first shown in the teaser trailer. Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economical Area is set to reboot one of Netflix’s most popular series.

The original Money Heist series launched on the streaming service back in 2017 and since has aired five seasons. Money Heist: Korea will look to stick with the same formula from the original series while taking place in a whole new setting.

Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area will launch on Netflix on June 24. If you haven’t yet seen the original series, all five seasons are available now.