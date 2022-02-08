Watch: Netflix shares new clip from ‘Human Resources’ ahead of release

Netflix has delivered another taste of Human Resources, the spinoff to smash hit Big Mouth, scheduled to launch next month.

The show, which was initially teased back in January, stars voice actors Nick Kroll, Pamela Adlon, Bobby Cannavale, Thandiwe Newton, and more will take fans of Big Mouth further into the universe of its monsters and the inner workings of their workplace.

In today’s new clip fans get a further introduction into the world of Human Resources as we meet the different departments that exist inside its business. These include Hormone Monsters, Shame Wizards, Love Bugs, Depression Kittys, and Logic Rocks.

Many of these unique characters have been introduced during Big Mouth but there looks to be a ton more debuting in their own series when it launches next month.

While this is our best look yet at the series, there is still more than a month until it hits Netflix so fans will likely get even more footage to check out before Human Resources finally goes live to binge through on March 18.