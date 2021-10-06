Watch: New Locke & Key Season 2 Trailer Teases Death And More Spooky Mayhem

Netflix has released a trailer for season 2 of the spooktacular drama series Locke & Key and from the looks of it, things are going to get a lot more intense this time around.

The series is an adaptation of a best-selling comic book about a mother who moves her kids to the house their father grew up in after his murder. The kids discover magical keys that unlock all kinds of things, including portals to other worlds and the ability to (sort of) become a ghost.

The trailer starts off fairly innocuously, with the matriarch Nina Locke (Darby Stanchfield) in what appears to be a 12-step meeting of some kind talking about how her husband is dead and the kids are doing great.

Then she adds something ominous: “But I can’t move on from things that still make no sense to me.”

In the show, which is geared toward young adults, anyone over the age of 18 can’t remember that the house is filled with magical keys. But the kids, Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) are in active battle with a demon (Dodge) who wants control of the Omega Key to open a portal to their native realm.

Season one saw the kids under the impression they locked Dodge away, but that wasn’t the case. They threw their gym teacher into the demon dimension, while Dodge hid in the body of Kinsey’s boyfriend, Gabe.

The trailer is packed with action – there are keys everywhere and Gabe transforms into a monster and revolutionary war soldiers appear as well (in a nod to the comics).

But does someone important die? Gabe yells “kill her” and Kinsey yells “Tyler” in a climactic scene between the two. Kinsey never knew about Gabe’s possession in season 1. Will that change? Is Kinsey’s life in mortal danger?

Guess we’ll have to wait and find out. Locke & Key is out on October 22nd, just in time for Halloween.