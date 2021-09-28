Watch: New What If…? Trailer Asks What If Ultron Won?

Last week’s episode of Marvel’s What If…? was the most comedic adventure yet, spending almost the entirety of its running time reveling in the fun and frolics of Thor throwing an intergalactic party the likes of which the Nine Realms would never forget until it ended on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger.

Nefarious artificial intelligence Ultron showed up on the scene, sporting an entire set of Infinity Stones embedded into his armor. If that wasn’t enough, the villain’s helmet unfurled to reveal Vision as the brains behind the big bad, lending even more weight to the theory that Tony Stark was the Infinity Saga’s greatest villain all along. After all, the Vision/Ultron combo comes straight from his desire to put a suit of armor around the world.

A new promo has been unveiled for tomorrow’s installment via Entertainment Weekly, and we now know the title; “What If… Ultron Won?”. That gets straight to the point, confirming that we’ll be getting a brand-new spin on the second Avengers movie, except this time Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are going to come out on the losing side.

That would also set things up nicely for the Guardians of the Multiverse to assemble in the What If…? Season 1 finale to try and right the wrongs, with the Watcher also lurking in the background having a front-row seat for the good guys getting their asses kicked, so things are shaping up to be resolved in spectacular fashion.