Watch: New ‘Moon Knight’ clip opens a portal to another world

The marketing blitz for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Moon Knight is in full swing, with just nine days to go until the first episode premieres on Disney Plus, with subscribers around the world craving for their first fix of superhero content from the most popular franchise on the planet since Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It was only 24 hours ago that a new promo arrived to begin the ten-day countdown, and now Marvel has released the second official clip from the six-episode miniseries. In the footage, we see Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector and May Calamawy’s Layla El-Faouly on the run from Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow and his goons, but the villain has a few tricks up his sleeve.

Leaning into the supernatural elements, the big bad plunges his staff into the ground to summon a creature that isn’t here to shake hands and make friends. This could be the CGI creation that was spotted chasing the title hero across rooftops in yesterday’s teaser, and we’re beginning to get a much clearer picture of just how crazy Moon Knight is going to be.

Of course, a blockbuster streaming exclusive focusing on a character suffering from dissociative identity disorder that finds themselves being given powers by an Egyptian moon god is hardly grounded in any sort of tangible reality, but the shackles have well and truly been thrown off in what’s destined to be the MCU’s darkest and most unique offering yet.