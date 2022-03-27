The newest Marvel Disney+ show is almost upon us. With just three days to the premiere of Moon Knight, another promo has been released to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

We open with some hints at the past of our protagonist(s) (played by Oscar Isaac), which is as mysterious for us as it is for the lead, coming from someone from that unknown history (played by May Calamawy). Then we get further flashes of the show ahead, moving from an ominous magical-looking storm to Ethan Hawke’s cult leader villain, to some shots of displaying Isaac using the suit.

Things will never be the same🌙 See Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and @MayCalamawy in Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight, an Original series streaming March 30, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/KzGyfXxk1o — Moon Knight (@moonknight) March 27, 2022

There has already been a lot of hype building up for this show, which the creatives behind it are promising will go deep into territory that the MCU has never gone before. We’ve also heard some thoughts about what other possibilities this could open up – like a Midnight Sons crossover series.

In any case, time will tell as to whether this purported big swing for the MCU lands. You can judge for yourself on March 30 on Disney Plus.