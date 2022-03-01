Watch: New ‘Moon Knight’ promo starts the 30-day countdown

Happy first day of the month, MCU fans! Now that March is here, that officially means your next Marvel TV obsession, Moon Knight, is on its way in just a matter of weeks. And the House of Ideas is wasting no time in hyping up the incoming show, as a new promo has just dropped this Tuesday morning to start the 30-day countdown.

“In one month see Marvel Studios’ [Moon Knight], an Original series streaming March 30, only on [Disney Plus],” reads the caption to the promo, as shared by the Moon Knight Twitter account, which you can check out via the tweet below:

In one month see Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight, an Original series streaming March 30, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/CKpU2IT1XO — Moon Knight (@moonknight) March 1, 2022

The 12-second teaser manages to squeeze in some epic shots of Oscar Isaac’s titular hero in action, including one clip of his rag-like costume folding itself around his body and then another of his cloak billowing around him in a half-moon shape as he leaps into the air. Shots like this promise that Moon Knight will be leaning hard into its inherent comic-book-ness, which is definitely exciting for fans.

Isaac stars as Marc Spector, a former U.S. Marine with Dissociative Identity Disorder who becomes imbued with powers by the ancient Egyptian god Khonshu. Expect MK to be one trippy watch, as Spector not only struggles to master his arcane abilities, but also to sort out his muddled psychology. We can also look forward to Isaac acting his guts out. His co-star Ethan Hawke — who features as villainous cult leader Arthur Harrow — even thinks the Star Wars veteran’s performance is on par with Robert Downey Jr.’s as Iron Man.

From showrunner Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy) and directors Mohamed Diab (Cairo 678) and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless), Moon Knight promises to be a unique entry in the ever-growing MCU when it premieres on Disney Plus in just one month’s time on Wednesday, March 30.