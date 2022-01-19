It’s been well over four years since Amazon acquired the rights to a live-action adaptation of Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings and now, the highly-anticipated show finally has an official title.

The production company has just announced that their upcoming high-budget adaptation of the fantasy saga will be titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first teaser trailer, which you see above, recites the Ring Verse, teasing that the story will definitely revolve around the creation of the Rings of Power at the hands of Sauron, the dark lord of the Second and Third Ages of Middle-Earth.

Amazon has also revealed the premise for their $465 million TV show, and they confirm that the story will be indeed set in the Second Age, when Sauron (then known among men as Annatar, Lord of Gifts) attempted to subjugate the land via the Rings of Power and caused the destruction of Númenor.

First Look And Release Date Revealed For The Lord Of The Rings Series 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

So there you have it, folks. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will take place thousands of years before the events of the main trilogy, on which Peter Jackson’s popular films are based, but will there be any familiar faces making an appearance? Fans of all things Middle-earth will just have to wait and see later this year.

The Rings of Power will premiere on Sep. 2, 2022.