Watch: New test subjects arrive in ‘The Wilds’ season 2 trailer

The second season of the Amazon Prime Video survival drama The Wilds is hitting the streaming service next month, with the latest trailer teasing newly formed loyalties — and betrayals — forged amongst the desert island castaways as new arrivals come into the fold.

The show centers around a group of teenage girls forced to survive the wilderness after a plane crash leaves them stranded, à la Lord of the Flies. However, not all is what appears to be on the surface, as it seems their arrival on the island is not an accident at all.

Indeed, what’s really going on is that the survivors are part of an elaborate social experiment, as revealed in the first season. In season two, the ups, downs, twists, and turns of the drama continue to unfold as more test subjects arrive. Now, a separate island full of teenage boys shows up, and the experiment becomes a fight for survival against the macabre puppet masters’ watchful eye.

Though the main cast found out at the end of season one that they are part of a strange experiment, they still have not found a way off the island. Season two raises the stakes as not only does the struggle for survival ramp up, but the group continues to attempt to unravel what’s happening to them and why.

In total, there are eight girls and eight boys as part of the experiment. And as the official The Wilds Twitter account teases, the outlook for some of them isn’t looking too bright.

8 girls. 8 boys. Will everyone make it out alive? I think some of us already know that answer. #TheWilds season 2 starts streaming on @PrimeVideo May 6th. pic.twitter.com/RmVZ0tLVsc — The Wilds (@thewildsonprime) April 6, 2022

The Wilds season two hits Prime Video May 6.