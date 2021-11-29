A new TV spot is stirring anticipation for the Disney Plus Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett ahead of its release next month.

Starring Temuera Morrison as the titular bounty hunter Boba Fett, this newest glimpse has a tease to the character’s origin, if you will, in that he addresses the fact that he was “left for dead on the sands of Tatooine,” in reference to the character succumbing to the Sarlacc pit at the end of Return of the Jedi.

Perhaps the show will finally address one of the long-speculated methods with which Boba apparently survived the enormous creature, which has previously been explored in books and comics from the ’90s, but whose content is no longer considered canonical.

In J.D. Montgomery’s A Barve Like That: The Tale of Boba Fett anthology from 1996, this was depicted as Boba establishing a telepathic connection to the Sarlacc’s other victims then manipulating the creature that way while also utilizing his jetpack and a few well-placed grenades to facilitate his escape. He was also depicted as having survived the incident in Dark Horse’s Dark Empire comic, though it only divulged that the character survived and didn’t explicitly say how.

All of those previous iterations aren’t considered canon anymore, however, with Disney’s acquisition of Star Wars pruning away many of the legacy novelizations of old from the official timeline.

What we do know is that in this upcoming show Boba is attempting to take over the Tatooine crime syndicate of his former employer, Jabba the Hutt.

We’ll have to see if one fan theory rings true that suggests the bounty hunter was perhaps saved by the Tusken raiders after the Sarlacc incident when The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney Plus on Dec. 29.