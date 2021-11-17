Watch: Olivia Colman is an unlikely murderer in trailer for new HBO series

Olivia Colman is an unlikely murderer in this first trailer for the Oscar-winning actress’ new TV series. Landscapers is an HBO Original black comedy drama based on true events. Colman and David Thewlis (Harry Potter, Wonder Woman) star as Susan and Christopher Edwards, a harmless-looking middle-aged English couple who are under investigation for the murder of Susan’s parents, whose bodies have been uncovered in their backyard. Check out the trailer above.

With a cast also featuring Kate O’Flynn, Dipo Ola, Samuel Anderson, Felicity Montagu and Daniel Rigby, Landscapers is written and created by Ed Sinclair, Colman’s real-life husband. It’s directed by Will Sharpe, fresh off his biopic The Electric Life of Louis Wain, which just landed on Amazon Prime Video this month with Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role. Colman actually features as the narrator in that movie.

In fact, Colman is pretty much set to own these last two months of 2021. Romantic drama Mothering Sunday debuts this weekend, with Colman opposite Colin Firth and The Crown colleague Josh O’Connor. Meanwhile, psychological drama The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut featuring both Colman and Dakota Johnson, streams on Netflix from Dec. 31.

Remember, The Favorite actress is set to join the MCU soon in Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion TV series, though her role — and potential to return for future projects down the road — is as yet unknown. Expect that to arrive on Disney Plus sometime in 2022. She’s also currently shooting 2023’s Wonka, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel movie starring Timothée Chalamet.

If this trailer has hooked you in, make sure not to miss Olivia Colman in Landscapers when the four-part limited series launches on HBO and HBO Max this Dec. 6.