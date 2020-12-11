Watch: Owen Wilson Joins The MCU In First Loki Trailer

Death has never been an obstacle when it comes to comic book movies, so it isn’t too surprising that Tom Hiddleston’s Loki will be returning for his very own Disney Plus show despite being killed off in the opening of Avengers: Infinity War. Sure, there’s a narrative loophole that’s helping make that possible, with the show centring on the 2012 version of the antihero that escaped from Endgame‘s time heist with the Tesseract, but still, the fan favorite character will be back in action soon enough.

And with the MCU about to introduce the multiverse in Spider-Man 3, and Loki already confirmed to include a time travel element, speculation has been rife about what Marvel may have planned for the God of Mischief. Thankfully, though, we don’t have to speculate any longer. Or at least, we don’t have to speculate quite as much, as the first trailer for the show dropped earlier tonight and as well as teasing the much anticipated arrival of Owen Wilson in the MCU, it gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect from Loki.

Though we’ve seen quite a bit already from WandaVision, and even had a few good looks at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the Tom Hiddleston-starring show hasn’t revealed a whole lot up to now. As such, this meaty new preview is definitely welcome and though it certainly poses more questions than it answers, it at least begins to give us a clearer picture of what’s to come.

With the series not premiering until May 2021, there’s still a lot of time left to learn more about what the God of Mischief will be getting up to next, but you can bet that whatever it is he’s plotting, fans are in for one heck of a ride when Loki eventually arrives.