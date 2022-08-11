Watch: ‘Rick and Morty’ meets ‘Die Hard’ in season 6 trailer

The newest season of Rick and Morty is edging ever closer, and Adult Swim has just released a trailer for what looks like a bonkers season six.

The release date for the sixth season of Rick and Morty was confirmed on Twitter last month and the first episode will be dropping on Sept. 4, 2022, on Adult Swim. It’s been a little under a year since we last saw everyone’s favorite sci-fi grandfather/grandson pair, as the last episode of season five dropped on Sept. 6, 2022.

The trailer is not pulling any punches, with alien terrorists taking over Rick’s favorite arcade, Blips and Chitz, leading him to tell Summer to “do a Die Hard.” It also seems like Space Beth is back for another adventure, and at one point Rick’s spaceship/car hybrid explodes. Marvel references have also been packed into the trailer, with Rick seemingly donning mechanical arms like Doctor Octopus and Summer growing metal claws like Wolverine or X-23.

This season is slated to release 10 episodes like its previous seasons. Still, it’s unknown how many of those episodes will be self-contained adventures compared to how many we’ll get that are devoted to continuing threads. Hopefully, Space Beth is not the only returning character and Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon continue the story of Evil Morty. Even if the episodes are mostly self-contained, based on that trailer, we’re in for a wild ride.

Seasons one to five of Rick and Morty are now available to stream on HBO Max, with season six landing on Adult Swim Sept. 4, 2022.