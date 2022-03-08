DMZ, a breathtaking post-apocalyptic tale from the world of DC, is coming to HBO Max in the form of a mini-series led by Rosario Dawson, and now we have its first trailer.

Based upon an acclaimed DC graphic novel, the story centers around Dawson’s Alma, a woman who must navigate a demilitarized zone (or DMZ for short) in Manhattan in order to embark on a high-stakes journey to retrieve her lost son.

The backdrop of DMZ is set against a futuristic America where a civil war has broken out. The original Vertigo comics, a subsidiary of DC, ran from 2005 to 2012 spanning 72 issues.

The miniseries was created by Roberto Patino, a former writer for FX’s Sons of Anarchy, adapting the story from original comic book authors Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli.

Dawson is no stranger to comic book adaptations, having previously starred in the then-Netflix distributed Marvel show Daredevil in 2015. In addition, she had a prominent role in 2005’s Sin City and 2002’s Men in Black II, two other franchises that were based on comic books.

Given the quality content we’ve seen from HBO Max’s DC arm lately, such as Peacemaker, we have high hopes the series may be yet another enjoyable ride for comic lovers. Plus, the somewhat post-civilized urban setting also whets our appetite for what might be in store for HBO’s forthcoming The Last of Us series.

DMZ hits HBO Max on March 17.