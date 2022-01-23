‘Peacemaker’ is the best-reviewed project in DCEU history

James Gunn recently admitted that he had no interest whatsoever in assuming control of the DCEU after receiving plenty of fan support to take the reins on the shared superhero universe, but he’s definitely proven his credentials should he ever change his mind.

The Suicide Squad briefly usurped Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman last summer to become the saga’s top-rated project on Rotten Tomatoes, before ultimately dropping down to a still-impressive 90%, level with Shazam! but trailing just behind the 93% accumulated by Gal Gadot’s solo debut.

However, Peacemaker has now emerged at the very head of the pack, with the HBO Max spinoff series currently boasting a 94% score, giving Gunn two of the three best-reviewed efforts in DCEU history. It’s an achievement worthy of praise, albeit one that heaps more pressure on the mystery TV show he’s cooking up behind the scenes.

New batch of 'Peacemaker' character posters released by HBO Max 1 of 7

Click to skip











Click to zoom

The DCEU has struggled for critical and commercial consistency since its very inception, but hopes are high that an upcoming slate including Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Batgirl, and more will continue the property’s recent hot streak of success.

As it turns out, Gunn has been the one leading the charge towards sustained acclaim, so let’s hope he keeps it up for at least a little while longer.