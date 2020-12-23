Watch: Sebastian Stan Becomes Luke Skywalker In Amazing Mandalorian Fan Video

Just when you thought Star Wars was about to begin a brave new era and finally distance itself from the Original Trilogy along came The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale. Though given how incredible it was, it’s hard to complain.

Indeed, if you’ve seen it already – and let’s be honest, who hasn’t? – you’ll know that none other than Luke Skywalker showed up to save Mando and his motley crew of allies as they faced certain doom at the hands of the Dark Troopers. Admittedly, the de-aging effects weren’t quite up to standard and took away from the scene a bit, but it was still a truly fan-pleasing moment.

And since there’s no way that Disney are going to let Grogu just ride off into the sunset like that along with Luke, we’ll certainly be seeing the iconic hero again. Though given that it’s unlikely that they’ll continue to de-age him since the CGI isn’t quite good enough, they’ll probably find a big name actor to play the role. And the internet has one choice in mind for the part and one choice only: Sebastian Stan.

We’ve already seen a bunch of fan art showing us how he could look as a young Luke, but now this new deepfake video from YouTuber StryderHD has come along to give us an even better idea of how such casting could turn out. And we’ve got to say, the results are pretty awesome.

Indeed, this footage makes a great case for Sebastian Stan as a young Luke in future seasons of The Mandalorian and with any luck, Lucasfilm will listen to the fans on this one. Fingers crossed.

Tell us, though, who do you think should play the role? Sound off down below.