Watch: Seth Rogen steals a sex tape in ‘Pam & Tommy’ trailer

One of the most notorious celebrity scandals of the 1990s is coming to Hulu on February 2 of next year, with the first trailer for eight-episode miniseries Pam & Tommy confirming the release date, as well as revealing footage from the hotly-anticipated streaming exclusive at long last.

Sebastian Stan and Lily James headline the cast as Mötley Crue’s wildman drummer Tommy Lee and Baywatch superstar Pamela Anderson, who got married four days after meeting in 1995, turning their relationship into the ultimate tabloid fodder.

Unfortunately for the duo, Rand Gauthier ended up stealing a rather sensitive home video, before selling it off to the highest bidder in what was one of the first viral sensations. Seth Rogen ditches the beard and plays it straight as Gauthier, in what looks to be a hugely entertaining true-life black comedy.

I, Tonya and Cruella director Craig Gillespie helms the entire run of Pam & Tommy, with Rogen also developing the project and executive producing alongside Evan Goldberg. The trailer paints a picture of mid-1990s excess full of booze, girls, sex, sleaze and everything in between, with the central trio set to deliver top quality performances as they venture far outside their wholesome wheelhouses to relive the headline-grabbing true-life tale.