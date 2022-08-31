Watch: ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ episode three clip teases Wong

Benedict Wong’s Wong, a fan-favorite character from the Doctor Strange franchise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was just teased in the newest clip from episode three of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

In the Disney Plus series, Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, AKA She-Hulk, takes up Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky as her client when he is scheduled to be considered for release in an upcoming hearing with the parole board. Jennifer decides to take Emil up as a client despite the fact that Emil, who can also transform into the monstrous Abomination, tried to kill Jennifer’s cousin, Bruce Banner, during the events of 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

But the cliffhanger we saw at the end of episode two showed that Emil broke out of prison shortly after his meeting with Jennifer and participated in a cage match as Abomination — the very same fight we saw in last year’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The newest clip from episode three of She-Hulk features Emil back in prison and explaining to Jennifer that a certain mononymous Sorcerer Supreme forced him to participate in the cage match — Wong, to be exact.

“If Blonksy’s telling the truth, this guy busted him out of his prison cell and probably ruined my entire case,” Jennifer laments in the clip.

Though Wong was not seen in the clip, let’s hope a cameo by him is on its way. Otherwise, his rabid fanbase would probably take to the streets. Rest assured, both Wong and Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil, will reportedly be making appearances in the show, according to the She-Hulk IMDb cast page.

She-Hull: Attorney at Law episode three premieres on Disney Plus on Thursday, Sept. 1.