Watch: ‘She-Hulk’ new episode promo promises a showdown

She-Hulk‘s run on Disney Plus continues tomorrow with Jennifer Walters finally facing off against Titania (Jameela Jamil), in a court of law at least.

The official Marvel Studios Twitter account posted a promo for the show with a recap of what’s happened so far and a preview of tomorrow’s episode.

Watch a new episode of #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, an all new Original series from Marvel Studios, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus.

In the promo, Bruce Banner,AKA The OG Hulk, warns Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) AKA The She-Hulk, that her blood is “way too dangerous to get out in the world.”

We then see She-Hulk in her lawyer clothes being attacked by a man in a mask. He tries to stab her with a syringe but it just bends on her skin. That man happens to be Thunderball aka Dr. Eliot Franklin. He’s a known antagonist in the Marvel Universe but he also has a PhD in the field of Gamma Radiation, so it makes sense that he would be the one to try and make use of her blood.

We also get to see the long simmering feud between Titania and She-Hulk over usage of the She-Hulk name. Walters apparently figures out a way to use all her dating app boyfriends to stage a defense about the name and whether she should be allowed to use it.

In the promo, she wins in court but Titania warns her: “This isn’t over,” setting up an epic eventual showdown.

You can catch the complete episode when it airs tomorrow on Disney Plus.